Notorious cricket bookie, director of BCN Group Siraj Sheikh absconding, Nagpur cops on hunt

Nagpur: The recent police operation conducted by Sonegaon police against two cricket bookies has taken a significant turn. The investigation has now implicated Siraj Sheikh, the Director of the infamous bookie organization BCN Group. Sheikh, who has a criminal history, is currently on the run, with the police actively pursuing him.

As the case unfolds, shocking revelations are expected to emerge. The police have detained Sheikh’s former driver, raising the possibility of crucial information coming to light.

Siraj Sheikh has a previous criminal record, with multiple serious crimes registered against him. The police’s focus on Sheikh in connection with the recent cricket bookie arrests highlights his alleged involvement in illicit activities. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement authorities aim to gather substantial evidence against him.

Initially, Sonegaon police had taken action against cricket bookies Kunal Sachdev and Hemant Gurubakshani. Charges under Sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 66(d) of the IT Act, were filed against them. However, with the latest developments, attention has shifted to Siraj Sheikh, who has emerged as a key figure in the case.

During the operation, the police seized a laptop and mobile phone from the accused bookies. Investigations into the laptop’s contents have revealed shocking information, indicating the depth of their involvement in illegal activities. Additionally, WhatsApp conversations found on their mobile phones have provided further insights into their operations. The seized evidence is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the full extent of their illegal activities.

Based on a tip-off received by PSI Pramod Mohite about bookies arriving on an IndiGo flight from Goa, the Sonegaon police were able to apprehend Kunal Sachdev. Sachdev attempted to flee but was apprehended, and assets worth Rs 65,500 were seized from him. Subsequently, during the investigation, Sachdev disclosed the involvement of Hemant Gurubakshani, leading to his arrest as well.

IPL betting transactions, mobile recordings etc. were found in the laptops and mobiles of the accused on different dates. Accused Kunal was betting on SS Sikkim and other apps under different names. 814, 814, Bhau 825, Bhaiya Yeh Khiladi Bahar Jaega, 825, 825, 25 Suraj Bhaiya Ka Ball Chalu in 84, Wide, Aadha Khai in 95, 296 296, 296 in the recording.

Such information has been received. Kunal Sachdev encouraged people to bet on matches through websites like Cricket Line Guru, Nice Line, S Sikkim, Shublabh etc. Police are trying to get more information from the accused.

