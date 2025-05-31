Next ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be bigger, tech-driven, says Lt Gen Khandare in Nagpur

“Not a single aircraft crossed enemy lines, no boots on the ground -- yet we struck targets with pinpoint accuracy. This is the evolution of modern warfare,” he said

Nagpur: “Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s military precision, strategic planning, and technological edge. But the next edition will be unlike anything we’ve seen before,” declared Lt Gen Vinod G. Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd), former Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence and ex-Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, during an event in Nagpur on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar organized by Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha at the Chitnavis Centre’s Banyan Hall in the city, Lt Gen Khandare emphasized that future military operations will be heavily driven by emerging technologies. “The next Operation Sindoor will be on a broader scale — leveraging advanced satellite integration, AI-based sensors, and cyber capabilities to ensure precise and swift action with minimal risk to human life,” he said.

Highlighting the sophistication of the original operation, he noted, “Not a single aircraft crossed enemy lines, no boots on the ground — yet we struck targets with pinpoint accuracy. This is the evolution of modern warfare.”

He also underlined the critical role of cyber and narrative warfare in today’s military strategy. “While Pakistan continued its familiar disinformation campaign, this time India countered it not just with action, but with irrefutable proof—satellite imagery and video evidence. That’s how you dominate both on-ground and in the information domain.”

“Behind this victory we learned many things which will definitely change future warfare and, as a country, we should think about our cyber sovereignty,” expressed the General. “Without cyber hygiene the cyber sovereignty of the country is not possible and every individual should work on it,” said Lt Gen Khandare.

Cyber hygiene refers to the practices and procedures that individuals and organisations use to maintain the security and resilience of their systems, devices, networks, and data. “Today, every individual should be aware of cyber hygiene and then we can get sovereignty in this field,” he added. While talking about self-reliance, Lt Gen Khandare said, “Earlier, we relied on Transfer of Technology, but it was slow and costly. Now, with technology cycles shortening every 18 months, we have shifted to Joint Ventures,like BrahMos, AK-203, and C295 with Airbus — which are proving successful.”

He further added, “There is a misconception that cyber defence needs a formal army. But countries like Israel,Russia, and China rely on patriotic citizens who act without orders. China, for example,has a massive cyber force guided by the CCP, not a formal military structure. We also need something similar.”

Lt Gen Khandare also criticised the role of the media during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and advised the Indian media to be more sensible and think beyond their channel’s promotion. While he also suggested including the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the country’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for better planning for the role of media in warlike situations.

Flt Lt Shiwalee Deshpande, Director, Prahar, moderated the event. Flt Lt Deshpande felicitated Lt Gen Khandare in the beginning. Many veterans from the Indian armed forces and students were present during the programme.

