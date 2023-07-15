NT Shorts

Nagpur: BJP Leader Munna Yadav Claims Police Misconduct After Sons Attacked
NVCC Re-establishes “Vyapari Police Mitra” Committee to Strengthen Trader-Police Relations
BJP scores surprise hat-trick in Haryana; NC-Cong wrest J-K
Nagpur Smart City develops 3 New Digital E-libraries for students
Thunderstorms, heavy rain batter Nagpur, bring relief and chaos to residents
Yonex-Sunrise Badminton: Nagpur men secure bronze
Akshay Wadkar retained Vidarbha skipper for Ranji Trophy
RTI query exposes grim reality: Tigers, leopards being hunted alarmingly in Maha
Intervention by NMC boss fails as Aapli Buses stay off road in Nagpur
Ramtek’s man killer tiger identified by Forest Deptt
Gang of robbers busted in Nagpur, seven arrested
State Govt provides household utility items, safety kits to workers in Nagpur
Black marketeers of LPG cylinders active in Nagpur, 3 arrested
Road rage: Teenage boy stabs three bikers in Nagpur, one dies
Nagpur Advocates Push for Protection Act, Stipend, and Pension Schemes
Assembly Election Results 2024
Nagpur Court Orders 3-Day Police Custody for Ritika Maloo in Ram Jhula Hit-and-Run Case
Truck crushes 10 cows to death, injures 15 near Nagpur
Man Arrested with 5.5 kg of Cannabis in Nagpur’s Nandanvan Area
BCCI Cricket: Vidarbha girls, boys record big wins
West Zone Jr. Athletics Championship: Nagpur’s Mitali bags second gold
Eye on Assembly polls: BJP leaders go on inauguration spree of multi-crore projects in Nagpur
Monsoon may say goodbye to Vidarbha by Oct 15
Thakre drops bombshell: ‘Some Congress leaders slyly talked with Gadkari at night during LS poll’
Wonderful Evening With Dream Achivers Excellence Award Ceremony and Fabindia Fashion Runway Show in Nagpur
Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd Curation Kids/Teens & Mr, Miss Fabibdia Fashion Runway Pageants Nagpur, Is Successfully Held On 03/08/2024 And Took Place At SmDr.Babasaheb... More...

BCCI Cricket: Vidarbha girls, boys record big wins
Nagpur: Aarohi Bambode struck an unbeaten 105 off 76 deliveries with 15 boundaries and shared a mammoth 196-run partnership with her opening partner Akshara Itankar (66, 49 balls, 4x9) as... More...

Launch of ‘BIRDS OF NAGPUR’- an impressive publication by DPS Mihan AND Kamptee raod, nagpur
‘BIRDS OF NAGPUR’ a wonderful compilation meticulously researched and curated by the students and teachers of Delhi Public School MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur was formally unveiled and launched officially... More...