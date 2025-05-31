Man’s body found floating in Pushpa River near Hingna

Advertisement



Nagpur: Body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Pushpa River near Deoli cremation ground in Hingna, Nagpur, early Friday, May 30 morning. The incident came to light before 7:00 am when locals spotted the body and alerted police.

The deceased is believed to be around 35 years old, with a dark complexion, lean build, and approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height. He had curly black hair, facial hair, and was wearing a dark blue full pant over a khaki half-lower.

The body was pulled from the river and taken to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Hingna Police Station, based on a report by Manoj Baburao Pohankar (46), a resident of Ward No. 1, Deoli-Amgaon, Hingna.

Hingna police are conducting further investigation to identify the deceased and ascertain the cause of death.

