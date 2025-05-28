Nagpur Cricket Academy emerge winners in U-12 cricket

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA)-1 thumped SBCT by eight wickets to emerge winners in the Under-12 summer cricket tournament organised by Sahas Cricket Club. As many as 47 teams participated in the tournament which started on May 6.

In the final, SBCT won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets in stipulated 30 overs. In response, NCA 1 chased the target in just 21.4 overs losing just two wickets. For scoring an impressive unbeaten 80 runs with eight fours and six sixes, Nishant Gautam was declared ‘Hero of the Match’.

Piyush Chauhan (SBCT) bagged the best batsman award scoring 329runs in seven innings with an average of 47 and four half centuries including a top score of 75. Best bowler award was jointly shared by Priyansh Bagde of Ruby CC and Arnav Shivhare of NCA. Vaideep Dharmijwar pocketed emerging player award scoring 229 runs and snaring seven wickets.

Winners NCA 1 boys train under the coach Omkar Gangan. NMC Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar was chief guest of the closing ceremony. Prashant Pandit, Prashant Bambal, Rameshwar Sonune, Avinash Changde, Kuldeep Talmale were prominently present on the occasion.

Arun Mishra, Ishan Zende and all officials of Sahas Cricket Club worked hard for the success of the tournament. Special appreciation was made for marker Yash’s efforts. Pradeep Kumar conducted the programme.

