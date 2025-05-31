Profits over lives: Rooftop restaurants thrive illegally in Nagpur; safety ignored!

22 rooftop restaurants are currently operating without the necessary permissions, mainly in high-footfall areas like Ramdaspeth, Sadar, Amravati Road, Dharampeth, and Cotton Market

Nagpur: The city’s illegally operating rooftop restaurants are accidents waiting to happen — quite literally. In clear violation of fire safety norms, most of these establishments lack even the most basic emergency exit arrangements. Yet, shockingly, authorities have turned a blind eye, sources said.

According to official reports, 22 rooftop restaurants are currently operating without the necessary permissions, mainly in high-footfall areas like Ramdaspeth, Sadar, Amravati Road, Dharampeth, and Cotton Market.

Despite being flagged multiple times by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, there has been no concrete action. Instead, the response has been limited to token notices, while the risk to public safety continues to grow.

Rampant violations ignored by authorities

According to sources, Fire Department records reveal that none of these 22 rooftop restaurants has approved building plans or fire safety clearances. Worse, 15 of them do not have even the bare minimum fire-fighting equipment. Most have no provision for emergency exits — a blatant and dangerous violation of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act. In the event of a fire or other emergency, the lack of escape routes could lead to a catastrophic tragedy.

While notices have been issued to these violators, the Fire Department appears to have washed its hands of the matter by simply forwarding the issue to the state government and the City Planning Department — a move that smacks of bureaucratic lethargy and indifference.

Profits over safety

Over the last few years, rooftop restaurants have become increasingly popular among the youth, turning into hotspots for nightlife and dining. But behind the ambience and aesthetics lie deep-rooted safety lapses. Patrons are unaware that a single spark or short circuit could turn their evening out into a nightmare, with no way out.

Shockingly, of the 22 rooftop restaurants currently under scrutiny, only one has been certified by a competent authority. The rest continue to operate illegally, without structural approvals or licenses — let alone fire safety compliance.

Negligence could prove fatal

Despite full knowledge of these glaring irregularities, the Fire Department has largely remained a silent spectator. Issuing notices and filing reports seems to be the extent of their action — far from the urgent crackdown needed to prevent a potential tragedy.

Unless strict action is taken without further delay, Nagpur could soon find itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons — with blood on the hands of those who allowed these illegal establishments to flourish unchecked.

