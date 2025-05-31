NMC gears up to combat dengue, malaria ahead of monsoon in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: With the onset of monsoon and ongoing construction activities across Nagpur, the risk of waterlogging and mosquito breeding has increased significantly, raising concerns over the potential spike in vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. In response, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has swung into action, implementing pre-emptive measures to curb the spread of these illnesses.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed the Health Department to intensify and advance its annual monsoon preparedness drive this year. Traditionally, measures such as fogging and inspection drives begin after the detection of dengue or malaria cases. However, taking a more proactive stance, Dr. Chaudhari has emphasized early intervention to prevent outbreaks before they occur.

Breed seekers to visit homes

The Health Department has deployed a significantly expanded team of breed seekers, who will carry out door-to-door inspections across all city zones. These teams will search for stagnant water in households, particularly in coolers and water containers, and educate residents on preventive practices.

“Many people continue using water coolers despite the humidity, unaware that they are prime breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, which spread dengue,” said a senior NMC official. “Our breed seekers will not only identify potential breeding spots but also guide residents on eliminating them.”

In addition to residential areas, the civic body is targeting open plots and construction sites, where rainwater often accumulates. These areas are being treated with Mosquito Repellent Oil (MRO) to disrupt larval development. The teams are also working in nullahs and drains to prevent large-scale mosquito breeding.

City-wide fogging begins

To further strengthen its efforts, NMC has mobilized its fogging fleet. Each of the city’s 10 zones has been assigned a fogging vehicle, already operational and making rounds through main roads and neighbourhoods. For areas inaccessible to vehicles, such as narrow lanes and congested localities, hand-fogging will be carried out by field workers.

“Every zone is equipped and ready. Our aim is to reduce the mosquito population before it multiplies, especially in vulnerable areas,” the official added.

Dengue has posed a persistent challenge to the civic administration in recent years, often flaring up during monsoon despite parallel health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and swine flu outbreaks. With this year’s early push, NMC hopes to bring those numbers down and keep the city healthier this rainy season.

