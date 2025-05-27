44 murders in 5 months of 2025, Nagpur cops launch ‘zero tolerance’ blitz on violent crime

The city witnessed murder rate soaring 52% in two years, prompting an all-hands-on-deck approach from the 33 police stations and the Crime Branch

Nagpur: Faced with a sharp surge in violent crime, Nagpur Police have launched a full-scale crackdown on criminals, after the city recorded a worrying 52% rise in murders over the past two years. Under the direct orders of Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, the force has adopted a “zero tolerance” stance, unleashing aggressive operations to stamp out repeat offenders and gang-linked violence.

In just the first five months of 2025, Nagpur has seen 44 murders — a grim spike from 34 during the same period last year and 29 in 2023. Alarm bells have rung across the police force, prompting an all-hands-on-deck approach from the 33 police stations and the Crime Branch.

“Our message is clear: There is no place for violent crime in this city,” said DCP (Crime) Rahul Maknikar, who is at the forefront of the campaign. In a single week, police tracked and questioned over 500 known criminals — many of whom have now gone into hiding to avoid being nabbed. Among those under surveillance are recently released convicts, externally banished criminals, and suspects involved in illegal arms trade.

The crackdown isn’t just about locking up offenders. Police are going after their financial lifelines too. “A number of these goons have pivoted to drug trafficking. We are disrupting those rackets with covert operations and quick strikes,” Maknikar added.

In a bold move, 19 habitual offenders have been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, allowing for up to a year of preventive detention. Four criminal gangs have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and police are preparing to apply the same law in the investigation of a fatal gang shootout at Godhani market earlier this year.

Commissioner Singal, known for his no-nonsense style, is leading several night patrols himself — setting a tone of accountability within his ranks. That tone was made clear when six officers and six constables were suspended for failing to prevent a recent murder, a strong signal that internal lapses won’t be tolerated.

In the last two weeks alone, police have seized at least 10 sharp-edged weapons during raids and searches, part of a broader effort to keep lethal tools off the streets.

With criminal elements feeling the pressure, and many reportedly fleeing their localities, public reaction has been mixed—some are hopeful, others cautious. Concerns remain high, as the city’s violent crime wave has often stemmed from turf wars, gang rivalries, and personal vendettas.

Still, Commissioner Singal is determined to stay the course. “This isn’t just a campaign, it’s a commitment to the people of Nagpur,” a senior officer said.

As the crackdown continues, the city is watching closely—will the aggressive policing finally turn the tide on violence, or will criminals adapt and re-emerge in new forms? For now, the message from Nagpur Police is loud and clear: no mercy for murder.

