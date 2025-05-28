Nagpur Police Launch ‘Garud Drishti’ to Monitor Social Media and Strengthen Cyber Surveillance

Advertisement



Nagpur : In a major stride towards integrating technology with public safety, Nagpur Police on Tuesday unveiled ‘Garud Drishti’, a cutting-edge social media monitoring and intelligence platform, along with a newly established cyber lab equipped with 30 advanced workstations.

Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal inaugurated the initiative, developed to proactively track and curb the misuse of social media for spreading misinformation, inciting violence, promoting illegal activities, and posing threats to national security. The project follows the successful CyberHack Event 2025, where the innovative platform was first showcased.

Speaking at the launch, Singal emphasized the importance of technological vigilance in modern policing. “The new monitoring app will allow our cyber teams to detect and prevent online activities that could lead to unrest or financial loss through cyber fraud. It empowers us to act swiftly and stay ahead of cybercriminals,” he said.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Singal was joined by Joint Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioners Vasant Pardeshi and Rajendra Dabharde, DCP (Cyber) Lohit Matani, and zonal DCPs Niketan Kadam and Mahek Swami.

The newly inaugurated cyber lab includes state-of-the-art forensic tools to aid in digital investigations. Among them is a Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis tool, capable of mapping call patterns, detecting social networks, and pinpointing user locations—essential features for tracing criminal activity and network movements.

‘Garud Drishti’ was conceptualized and developed by three tech innovators—Shreyas Kawale, Akhilesh Wadsamudrakar, and Saish Daware—who first introduced the idea during the city police’s Cyber Hackathon. The software underwent extensive development through collaborative sessions with the cybercrime unit, eventually entering a successful two-month pilot phase supported by 10–15 performance review meetings.

Beyond the core social media monitoring system, the trio also assisted the cyber unit in developing additional tools for the lab, including modules for malware detection, mobile data forensics, device data analysis, and enhanced CDR evaluations.

Officials hailed the initiative as a “transformative step in tech-driven policing,” marking Nagpur as a forerunner in cyber vigilance and digital law enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement