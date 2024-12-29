Rare Baithak Performance Celebrates Classical Dance in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a city where intimate classical dance performances are a rarity, an exceptional Baithak performance was organized recently by Pooja Bhattad, a Kathak dancer and founder of Pravah Dance Productions. The event, held in a cozy and artistic setting, featured mesmerizing Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi presentations by City’s young dancer Pooja Hirwade. This was followed by an engaging discussion session on the nuances of these classical dance styles.

Pooja Bhattad, who is a Kathak artist, curated the event with the intent of bridging the gap between performers and audiences. A disciple of Bharatnatyam Guru Ratnam Janardhanan and Kuchipudi Guru Sailaja (Chennai), Pooja Hirwade presented a traditional invocatory piece in Bharatnatyam followed by a Padam. Pooja concluded the performance with a Tharangam in Kuchipudi style to demonstrate the basic differences in the use of Angika in both the dance styles. Pooja is a contributory lecturer at Department of Fine Arts, RTM Nagpur University and has also earned prestigious scholarships in Bharatnatyam from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Baithak brought together not just dance enthusiasts but also Pooja Bhattad’s Kathak students from across India and abroad. Attendees marveled at the intricate storytelling, expressive abhinaya, and rhythmic footwork of the performances, which beautifully showcased the depth of both dance forms.

The discussion session that followed allowed the audience to interact with the performer fostering a deeper appreciation for the art forms. The event was praised for its intimate atmosphere, which offered a unique experience compared to conventional stage performances.