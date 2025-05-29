From LoC to lock-up: Nagpur woman who crossed into Pak brought back, arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dramatic turn of events that has drawn attention from security agencies and law enforcement, the woman from Nagpur who had mysteriously disappeared earlier this month and allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil was repatriated from Pakistan and brought back to the city by a special police team.

The woman, identified as Sunita Jamgade, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar Police Station, was reported missing on May 14. Her sudden disappearance raised alarms when her 12-year-old son was found alone at home, prompting her family to lodge a missing persons complaint with the local police.

According to officials familiar with the case, Jamgade’s movements after leaving Nagpur have come under intense scrutiny. Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been influenced or accompanied by two individuals — one identified as Julfekar and another known only by the name Pastor. Authorities are probing whether the duo played a role in her crossing over into Pakistan-occupied territory.

After she allegedly traversed the treacherous LoC in the Kargil sector, Jamgade was detained by Pakistani forces. She remained in their custody for several days, during which Indian agencies were alerted through backchannel diplomatic communication. Following sustained efforts and coordination between Indian and Pakistani border officials, she was officially handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Saturday.

A four-member team from Nagpur Police was dispatched to Amritsar to receive her. After taking custody from the Amritsar Police, the team traveled with Jamgade by train to Delhi on Tuesday night. From there, they continued the journey to Nagpur, arriving late on Wednesday night.

Sources in the police department said that Jamgade is now being closely interrogated to ascertain the circumstances under which she crossed into Pakistani territory. Officials are trying to determine whether she was coerced, misled, or crossed voluntarily, and what role—if any—Julfekar and Pastor played in the incident.

Police are also examining the possibility of a larger network or ideological motivation behind the border crossing, given the sensitive nature of the LoC and the potential security implications. Investigators are reviewing call records, social media activity, and travel patterns in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Meanwhile, her family has expressed relief at her safe return, though questions linger about the chain of events that led her from Nagpur to one of the most militarized and sensitive regions in the subcontinent.

Senior police officials have assured that a thorough probe will be conducted, and all those involved—directly or indirectly—will be held accountable.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

