NDFA Women’s Football Meet: Squadron FC, Maha Youth register contrasting wins

Advertisement



Nagpur: Squadron Football Club and Maha Youth Football Club recorded contrasting victories over their respective rivals in the ongoing JSW NDFA Women’s Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association. The matches are being played at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Football Stadium in Suyog Nagar, North Nagpur.

In the first match of the morning, Maha Youth FC scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute of play with Vedika Mariya booting the ball home. That goal turned out to be the winner for Maha Youth, who had played a goalless draw with Squadron in their opening match.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the second match, Squadron FC blanked Xcite Play by two goals to nil. Both the goals were scored by Vanshika Mate. Vanshika gave Squadron the lead in the seventh minute of play and then doubled the lead in the second half (39th) as they took three points from the game.

Nagpur ousted with 0-7 loss

Nagpur sub-junior girls campaign in the WIFA Inter-District State Championship came to an end with a loss to Mumbai in the semi-final. In the last four battle, formidable Mumbai thrashed Nagpur by seven goals to nil. Mumbai’s Sanvi Chaubey scored three goals while Harshita Singh, Nizh Kapadia, Mahika Praveen and Prisha Patel scored a goal each. Nagpur will now play with Palghar in the hard-line final. Pune drubbed Palghar by an identical 7-0 margin.

Advertisement

Advertisement