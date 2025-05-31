Nagpur Congress celebrates 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar

Advertisement



Nagpur: In accordance with the directives of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), the Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary queen and social reformer Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar with reverence and pride.

The celebration was held at Devdiya Congress Bhavan under the leadership of MPCC General Secretary and Industries & Commerce Cell President Atul Kotecha, following the guidance of Nagpur District Congress Committee President and MLA Vikas Thakre.

Prominent party leaders including spokesperson Sandesh Singalkar, Prof. Dinesh Banabakode, Prof. Kiran Gadkari, Rajesh Kumbhalkar, Ravi Gadge Patil, Mahesh Shriwas, Nanda Deshmukh, Minakshi Gatfane, Sushma Meshram, Kunda Harde, Block President Abdul Shakil, Dnyaneshwar Thakre, Prithviraj Motghare, Pankaj Thorat, Pravin Gavre, Milind Duppare, and Gopal Pattam were present on the occasion.

The event began with the floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar’s portrait, symbolizing deep respect for her legacy.

Addressing the gathering, Atul Kotecha paid heartfelt tribute, describing Ahilyabai Holkar as a compassionate, determined, and duty-bound queen who devoted her life to the service of society. He emphasized her contributions in the fields of administration, social reform, and public welfare.

Congress spokesperson Sandesh Singalkar highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Ahilyabai Holkar, who donated her wealth for public welfare and the service of Lord Shiva. He recalled her efforts in restoring temples, constructing beautiful river ghats, and supporting artisans like weavers and goldsmiths to boost local industries.

The program was efficiently compered by OBC Cell President Rajesh Kumbhalkar, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Vice President Dinesh Banabakode.

A large number of Congress office-bearers and workers including Dinesh Khairwar, Anil Harde, Dharam Patil, Baban Durugkar, Raju Asawale, Rahul Abhang, Saurabh Kaalmegh, Nilesh Khorgade, Chandabhau Raut, Shivshankar Randive, Durgesh Pradhan, Dr. Mrigendra Shukla, Pramod Chichkhede, Arvind Kshirsagar, and Ashok Welekar were present to mark the occasion.

