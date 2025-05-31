Rs 4 lakh cash, laptop seized from wife of Nagpur ‘psycho’ counsellor Ghaywat

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough in the chilling sexual exploitation case involving self-styled child counsellor Vijay Ghaywat, Nagpur police have seized Rs 4 lakh in cash, a laptop, multiple pen drives, and other digital material from his wife Mrunal Ghaywat and close associate Pallavi Belkhode. The seizure is likely to provide crucial leads and possibly uncover more victims of the alleged paedophile.

According to police sources, both Mrunal Ghaywat (33) and Pallavi Kishor Belkhode were arrested earlier this week after evading arrest for over six months. They were interrogated on Friday but reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation.

Vijay Ghaywat, who ran the Manovikas Mind Development Centre, has been accused of sexually exploiting several minor girls under the guise of counselling and training sessions since 2014. Police had earlier found objectionable videos involving minors on his mobile phone. He faces charges under the stringent POCSO Act as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After the case came to light, Mrunal and Pallavi went underground, only to resurface recently. They had rented a house in Nagpur’s Wathoda area, where the police made the latest recovery. A two-wheeler registered to the accused and a bag containing Vijay Ghaywat’s clothes were also seized from the premises, suggesting ongoing coordination among the trio even while they were absconding.

Investigators are now analyzing the seized digital content for further evidence. The material could potentially reveal additional victims and deepen the scope of the case, which has already sent shockwaves through the city.

