Supreme Court directs NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15, be conducted in a single shift instead of two shifts.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding the examination in two shifts creates “arbitrariness”.

“Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease,” the top court said. The bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

The result of the computer-based exam is expected to be declared on July 15.

The bench had on May 5 sought a response from the NBE, National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the plea.

Recently, the top court delivered a verdict issuing a slew of directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and directed publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae of the exam.

The plea, challenging the conduct of NEET-PG exam in two shifts, said it has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between shifts. It was filed by one Aditi and others.

