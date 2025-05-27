Jilted lover torches scooters outside girlfriend’s house in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Love turned into fury on Saturday night when a 22-year-old painter, devastated by a breakup, set three scooters ablaze outside his ex-girlfriend’s home in Kapil Nagar, leaving a neighbourhood in shock and the police on alert.

The accused, Snehal Sunil Ambade, a resident of Kapil Nagar, reportedly couldn’t handle the emotional fallout after his girlfriend of three years, Poonam (name changed), suddenly cut all ties with him. Their relationship, which had been kept under wraps, came to an abrupt end when Poonam’s brother, Abhishek, discovered the romance and informed their parents.

Feeling humiliated and desperate, Snehal tried to reconnect with Poonam several times, but she refused all contact. On Saturday, at the stroke of midnight, Snehal showed up outside her first-floor room, pleading for a meeting. When his requests were met with silence, rage took over. He began shouting expletives, disturbing the neighbourhood, and then set fire to three scooters parked near the house.

As the flames shot up, alarmed neighbours rushed out and alerted Abhishek. Together, they managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further. By the time police arrived, Snehal had fled into the night.

Kapil Nagar police registered a case against Snehal Ambade based on Abhishek’s complaint and have launched a manhunt to trace the fugitive lover. Investigators suspect that the arson was a deliberate act of vengeance rooted in heartbreak.

The incident has raised concerns about rising emotional violence and the need for mental health support in matters of failed relationships. Meanwhile, residents of Kapil Nagar remain rattled by the fiery outburst that turned a quiet Saturday night into a scene of chaos.

