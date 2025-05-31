UNDP-backed report bolsters Nagpur’s disaster management strategy

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari on Friday unveiled the Multi-Hazard Risk Vulnerability Assessment (MVRVA) for the city. The report, jointly prepared by the Maharashtra Government’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), presents a detailed evaluation of Nagpur’s geographical and infrastructural vulnerabilities to natural disasters.

The MVRVA aims to equip the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) with crucial insights into the city’s risk profile, enabling data-driven planning and mitigation strategies. A standout feature of the report is the creation of a Digital Risk Atlas, hosted on a Geographic Information System (GIS) portal. This tool offers pinpoint mapping of high-risk zones and disaster-prone areas, tailored to various natural calamities such as floods, heatwaves, and earthquakes.

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Officials said the atlas will serve as a real-time decision-making aid for NMC authorities, helping safeguard lives and minimize damage to property during emergencies. The report underscores the need for integrating risk reduction measures in urban development, infrastructure design, and public policy planning.

The study has taken note of the climate change and its effects in Nagpur and the visible threats due to over exploitation of resources and its effects on the city populace. At the same time, it has also taken note of the available infrastructure in the city and assessment of earthquake and floods and prepared the map of vulnerable spots listing them ward wise.

The report has also detailed the physical assets and civic amenities and has given rating based on their vulnerabilities and contact accessibility. The report gives a low down of spots that are prone to disasters, they are mentioned ward wise, and given suggestions to the civic body on steps that could be taken to strengthen these weak sites.

The advantage with Digital Risk Atlas is that ground teams of NMC can access the same and take necessary steps in time and ensure prompt response in the aftermath of any disaster.

During the release of report, Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant, Vaishnavi B, Ajay Charthankar, Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat, Superintending Engineer Leena Upadhaye, Transport Manager Vinod Jadhav, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) B P Chandankhede, Satish Rahate, UNDP’s City Co-ordinator Arusha Anand and others were present on the occasion.

The initiative marks a proactive move to make Nagpur more resilient in the face of increasing climate uncertainties and environmental risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement