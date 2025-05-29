Jitesh ignites the IPL: Vidarbha star powers RCB into top two with record-breaking blitz

Advertisement



Nagpur: It was only a matter of time before Jitesh Sharma set the IPL stage ablaze — and on Tuesday night, the wait finally ended. The Vidarbha and India wicketkeeper-batter delivered a jaw-dropping unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their highest-ever successful run chase and sealing a spot in the top two of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Until that match, Jitesh hadn’t crossed the half-century mark in the league. But destiny had a different script in mind. Batting at No. 6, he looked determined, but it took a stroke of luck — and some drama — to unlock his career-defining innings.

On 49, Jitesh was caught off Digvesh Rathi, only to be called back as the delivery was declared a back-foot no-ball. The next ball? Dispatched effortlessly into the crowd for his maiden IPL fifty.

Then came another twist. At 57, he was nearly run out at the non-striker’s end after Rathi broke the stumps mid-delivery. The TV umpire ruled him not out, confirming the bowler had completed his stride. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, in a moment of rare sportsmanship, signalled that he was withdrawing the appeal anyway — a gesture that earned applause and a hug from Jitesh.

What followed was carnage. Jitesh went on a rampage, smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Alongside Mayank Agarwal, he stitched an unbeaten 107-run stand, powering RCB to a stunning 228-run chase with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Jitesh’s innings didn’t just win the match — it broke records. His 85* became the highest-ever IPL score by a No. 6 or lower-order batter in a successful chase, surpassing MS Dhoni’s 70* against RCB in 2018.

An emotional Jitesh, speaking after the game, said:

“I can’t express my feelings. This was the game to show my team and everyone that I can win matches. I was very emotional after finishing it for my team and giving our fans hope for the Cup.”

RCB coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik — also Jitesh’s guiding force — couldn’t hide his pride:

“Jitesh Sharma has worked incredibly hard to learn how to chase big totals calmly. We saw the payoff tonight.”

Mayank Agarwal, who played second fiddle in the record stand, summed it up perfectly:

“When someone’s in the zone like that, you just hand over the strike. Jitesh was phenomenal.”

With momentum on their side and a new hero emerging from the heart of Vidarbha, RCB fans can now dream a little bigger. And as for Jitesh Sharma — the big stage isn’t just calling. He owns it now.

