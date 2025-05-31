Bawankule inspects farm access road in Katol, stresses quality execution

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an effort to ensure that farmers can transport their produce to the market in a timely manner, Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule conducted an on-site inspection of a 1-km farm access (Panand) road from Naigaon to Khanegaon in Katol taluka.

Speaking during the inspection, Minister Bawankule emphasized that no compromise on the quality of road works will be tolerated. He said that every region requires proper road connectivity from farms to marketplaces, and to address this need, the government has approved 649 road works across all 13 talukas in the district under the Panand Rasta Yojana. Of these, 491 works have already received work commencement orders.

“We are committed to ensuring that every farmer in the state has at least a basic access road to their farmland,” Bawankule said. He also expressed satisfaction that farmers themselves are coming forward without disputes to support this initiative.



Taluka-wise approved road works in Nagpur District:

• Bhiwapur – 30

• Hingna – 31

• Kalmeshwar – 27

• Kamptee – 55

• Katol – 58

• Kuhi – 73

• Mouda – 77

• Nagpur (Rural) – 43

• Narkhed – 57

• Parseoni – 23

• Ramtek – 32

• Saoner – 92

• Umred – 51

Total: 649 farm access road projects approved

Bawankule interacts with citizens

Later, Minister Bawankule also visited a MahaRevenue Camp held in Bhishnur village of Narkhed taluka under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj MahaRevenue Abhiyan. During his visit, he interacted with locals and reviewed the services being offered.

Accompanying him were Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Chivande, Tehsildar Umesh Khodke, Group Development Officer Nilesh Wankhade, and other local officials.

A total of 161 beneficiaries received assistance through various government schemes during the camp.

