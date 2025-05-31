Man crushed to death by tipper on Sakkardara Flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 25-year old man lost his life on Thursday night after being hit by a speeding tipper near the Maharaja Garment area on the Sakkardara flyover in Nagpur.
The deceased, identified as Mahesh Pralhad Munde, a resident of Adivasi Society, Telephone Nagar, Dighori, was riding his CB Shine motorcycle (MH 40 BQ 6504) when a recklessly driven tipper (MH 40 BL 1950) struck him around 10:00 pm.
The accused driver, identified as Prakash Maroti Jibhkate (51), a resident of Pachgaon, Umred, Nagpur, fled the scene. Mahesh was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Pralhad Munde (55), Sakkardara Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Police are investigating the case.