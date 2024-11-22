Nagpur Satta Bazaar abuzz: Fluctuating odds of candidates reflect electoral pulse

Advertisement





Nagpur: As results for the Assembly elections are set to be announced on Saturday, November 23, political fever has gripped Nagpur, with heightened interest in the Satta markets. The stakes are particularly high for key candidates, with fluctuating odds reflecting the electoral pulse.

In the East Nagpur constituency, BJP candidate Krishna Khopde has seen a dip in his odds, with rates falling from 25-30 paise to 10-16 paise, indicating his stronger prospects. Meanwhile, in the South-West constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and in the Kamptee constituency, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, have maintained steady odds of 5 paise and 8-10 paise, respectively.

Sources reveal that Satta worth crores has already taken place, with South Nagpur and Central Nagpur constituencies attracting the most gamblers. Both constituencies have witnessed fierce competition in the Satta markets since the beginning.

In Central Nagpur, BJP candidate Praveen Datke and Congress candidate Bunty Shelke initially had equal odds of 90 paise. However, odds for Shelke have shifted to 60-100 paise, suggesting a stronger position for the Congress candidate. Praveen Datke’s odds now appear fragile but remain dependent on the election outcome.

In South Nagpur, the contest remains neck-and-neck. BJP’s Mohan Mate and Congress’s Girish Pandav both hold 80 paise odds, making the race too close to call.

Strong positions in North and West Nagpur:

In North Nagpur, Congress candidate Nitin Raut is in a robust position with odds of 30-50 paise, while in West Nagpur, Congress candidate Vikas Thakre mirrors this performance with the same odds.

District Overview: Key constituencies and Independent candidates

In Ramtek, independent candidate Rajendra Mulak is leading the Satta market with odds of 70-95 paise. In Saoner, the BJP candidate is perceived as weak, with odds favouring Anuja Kedar, wife of former Minister Sunil Kedar, at 40-60 paise.

In Katol, BJP’s fortunes could change, with their candidate’s odds improving to 70-95 paise. In Hingna, Sameer Meghe is considered a strong contender, with odds at 10 paise, signalling a likely win over rival Ramesh Bang.

In Amravati, BJP candidates are pegged at 50-75 paise, while in Umred, BJP’s Sudhir Parve holds odds of 70-90 paise. In Tivsa, Congress’s Yashomati Thakur has odds of 50-75 paise. Similarly, in Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu leads with odds of 60-85 paise.

Satta trends reflect electoral buzz

The betting market’s trends reflect the growing excitement and unpredictability of the election results. All eyes are now on the official announcement on November 23 to see if these market predictions align with the actual outcomes.