Nitin Gadkari Releases Book on RSS Management Philosophy, Highlights Personal Learnings from Sangh Values

Nagpur – Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, today released his new book “Sanghatil Manavi Vyavasthapan” (Human Management in the Sangh), offering insights into the values and organizational practices of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The launch event, held at Vanamati Auditorium in Nagpur, was organized by Rajhans Prakashan.

Speaking at the function, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All India Head of Publicity) Shri Sunil Ambekar remarked that “good values often go unnoticed at the time they are instilled, but their true importance is realized over time. Nitin Gadkari has beautifully expressed the learnings he gained from the RSS in simple and relatable language.”

Senior editor and thinker Shri Vivek Ghalasasi, Rajhans Prakashan’s Shri Naresh Sabjiwale, and several other contributors to the book’s development were also present. These included veteran editors Laxmanrao Joshi and Sudhir Pathak, BJP’s Vidarbha Organizational Minister Upendra Kothekar, Tarun Bharat Managing Director Dhananjay Bapat, cover artist Rajendra Kshirsagar, Tarun Bharat Executive Editor Shailesh Pande, and Sanskar Bharati’s national secretary Ashutosh Adoni. All were felicitated during the event.

Shri Ambekar highlighted the inspiration behind the founding of the RSS and its near-century-long journey. He noted that “Gadkari’s experience as an RSS swayamsevak and a karyakarta (worker) in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has shaped his personality and public life. As tasks become more aligned and public approval grows, maintaining humility and simplicity becomes challenging—yet Gadkari has done so commendably.”

Shri Vivek Ghalasasi added that apart from the RSS and Vidyarthi Parishad, the influence of Gadkari’s late mother, Bhanu Tai, played a vital role in shaping his values. “Continuing to work diligently without thinking you’re doing something extraordinary is an immense challenge—and Nitin Gadkari has overcome it with grace,” he said.

The event included a solo musical performance by Amar Kulkarni, and concluded with a rendition of Pasayadan by Radha Thengadi.

“RSS, Student Movement, and My Mother Shaped My Life” – Nitin Gadkari

Addressing the audience, Shri Nitin Gadkari stated, “My life has been deeply influenced by my mother, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. From them, I received a value-based foundation. The teachings of Balasaheb Deoras, Bhaurao Deoras, Dattopant Thengadi, Baburao Vaidya, and Yashwantrao Kelkar have left a lasting impact on me.”

He emphasized that the book reflects his personal experiences as an RSS swayamsevak. Gadkari credited the book’s writing to journalist Shailesh Pande and acknowledged his contribution during his address.

“Conviction is necessary to take bold decisions and remain sensitive to societal needs. That conviction came to me through the values I was raised with. The desire and willpower to do something meaningful for the country and society were born from these very roots,” Gadkari added.

