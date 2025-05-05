Published On : Mon, May 5th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Central Provincial School and Junior College Achieves 100% Result in 12th Board Exams

Advertisement

Nagpur – Central Provincial School and Junior College in Nagpur has achieved a 100% pass rate in the 12th-grade board exams. A majority of the students scored over 90%, showcasing the academic excellence of the institution.

Among the top achievers, Rashi Kabra secured the first rank with 95%, followed by Yash Titrmarae with 94.83%, Lakshmi Nikhade at 94%, Atharv Agrawal and Gauri Mahalle both at 94%, Jayanti Naidu at 93%, Zoya Tikiwala at 92.83%, Zara Tikiwala at 92.67%, Urkude at 91.83%, Nikita Chaudhary at 90.83%, and Khushi Jadhav at 90%. These students, along with several others, have maintained the tradition of the school’s 100% results.

Gold Rate
05 May 2025
Gold 24 KT 93,900/-
Gold 22 KT 87,300/-
Silver/Kg 95,300/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Notably, many students achieved perfect scores in individual subjects. Principal Vaishali Rajurkar congratulated the students and faculty for their outstanding performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement