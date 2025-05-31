Nagpur woman crossed LoC into Pak in just 2 hours with Google Maps help

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a startling incident during heightened tensions with Pakistan, Sunita Jamgade, a resident of Nagpur, managed to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory within just two hours, navigating through snow-covered mountains, gorges, and rivers. However, she was apprehended by Pakistani Rangers shortly after entering the border.

The incident occurred on May 14, when Pakistani security forces detained Sunita as she crossed the LOC. Sunita claimed she was on her way to meet Zulfiqar, a man from Gilgit with whom she was allegedly in contact through a stone business venture. According to her statement, she found her way using Google Maps, left her son near Kargil, and proceeded toward the LoC on her own. Despite sustaining injuries after slipping along the treacherous path, she continued her journey and eventually crossed into Pakistan.

Initially, Pakistani Rangers took the matter lightly, but once it reached higher authorities, the military became involved. Sunita was blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location, where she was interrogated for several days.

So far, Indian intelligence agencies have not found any evidence that she shared sensitive information. However, Nagpur Police remain suspicious of her sudden and unusual journey to Pakistan.

An investigation into her bank account revealed that she received online payments from some Indian sources. The police are now probing whether these transactions had any hidden motives. It has also come to light that Sunita obtained documents related to mental health treatment on May 2 in Nagpur and departed for Amritsar on May 4. The swift sequence of events has further deepened the mystery surrounding her actions.

Authorities are now questioning:

• Was Sunita’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) truly for business?

• Or is there a deeper network or racket behind this operation?

Intelligence agencies and police are actively investigating all angles to uncover the real motive behind this unauthorized border crossing.

