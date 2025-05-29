Murder convict arrested for thefts while out on parole in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police have arrested a life-term convict who was found committing burglaries while out on parole.

The accused, Shekhar Bhimrao Meshram (38), a resident of Chandan Nagar, Imambada, had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2011. According to police, Shekhar was released on parole in March 2024.However, instead of returning to prison after his parole period expired, he absconded and went underground. A case was registered against him for absconding and police launched a search operation.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar received information about Shekhar’s presence in Hudkeshwar. A team led by PI Bhedodkar, PI Chatarkar, and API Omprakash Bhalavi laid a trap and arrested him.

During interrogation, Shekhar confessed to being involved in five burglaries, including a theft at Ambika Farm on Kalmeshwar road. Police recovered two motorcycles, a laptop from his possession.

