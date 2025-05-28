Dhantoli cops crack theft at VCA Curator Hinganikar’s house in 24 hours

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a commendable display of swift policing, the Dhantoli Police solved the burglary case at the residence of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Chief Curator Pravin Hinganikar within 24 hours. The police not only arrested the accused but also recovered the stolen Rs 95,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh.

The daring theft took place at Ramchhaya, Flat No. 101, Vivekanand Nagar, where 58-year-old Praveen Bhaskarrao Hinganikar, a respected figure in Nagpur’s cricketing circles, resides. Hinganikar had travelled to Pune on May 22 to visit his son. His other child lives in Bhubaneswar, leaving the house vacant. Taking advantage of the situation, unidentified burglars broke the rear door lock, entered the house, ransacked cupboards, and fled with valuables estimated around Rs 9 lakh.

Based on his complaint, Dhantoli Police registered an FIR under Sections 331(3)(4), 305(A), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and launched an intense investigation.

Under the guidance of senior officers, the investigation team worked tirelessly, scanning over 150 CCTV cameras from the crime scene all the way to the Jamtha Stadium. A breakthrough came when investigators identified the suspect using CCTV footage. Though the footage only partially revealed the number plate of the accused’s motorcycle, the team shortlisted and checked over 100-125 vehicle numbers for a match.

Using this lead, they obtained the suspect’s mobile number and tracked his location. Acting swiftly, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Sanket Chaudhary, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Malkawad, and staff members HC Subhash, NPC Amol, PC Manik, PC Manoj, PC Rishabh, PC Uttam, and PC Bhuvaneshwar closed in on the accused.

In a span of just 24 hours, the accused was apprehended and 100% of the stolen property was recovered. The valuables were returned to the complainant, bringing both relief and justice in record time.

This swift and successful operation stands as a testament to the efficiency, coordination, and relentless efforts of the Dhantoli Police and their dedication to public safety.

