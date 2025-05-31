Immediate compensation for rain affected farmers: Bawankule

Advertisement



Amravati: Farmers in the district suffered extensive losses due to unseasonal rain and storms in April and May. To ensure that affected farmers receive prompt compensation, the government will expedite the process, said Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule, after reviewing the damage caused in both months, directed the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector to immediately prepare and submit damage assessment reports (panchnamas) to the State Ministry. Based on these reports, necessary funds will be allocated to provide timely financial relief to the affected farmers.

According to official data, in April, unseasonal rain and storms damaged around 794 hectares of banana, orange, papaya, onion, and wheat crops across 1,174 villages, causing an estimated loss of Rs 2.83 crore. In May, preliminary estimates indicate that 13,639 hectares of crops — including moong, sesame, banana, orange, papaya, onion, jowar, and lemon — across 325 villages were affected. Assessment work for these damages is currently underway.

In addition to crop damage, lightning strikes in May claimed three lives. In April, partial damage was reported in 18 houses, while one house was completely destroyed. In May, 741 houses were damaged, with 14 being completely destroyed. Twelve cattle sheds and huts were also damaged. The storms in May also resulted in the death of 29 small and 12 large livestock.

The process to distribute ex gratia aid to the families of the deceased and livestock compensation to animal owners has begun. District authorities have intensified the assessment and relief efforts, acting on the directions of Minister Bawankule, to ensure that the affected farmers and citizens receive assistance as early as possible.

