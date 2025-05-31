Clean water supply in Nagpur boosted by ‘AMRUT’ pipeline network

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), under the AMRUT-1, AMRUT-1 (Supplementary), and AMRUT-2 schemes, has successfully laid a new network of water pipelines across various parts of the city. This initiative has significantly improved water quality and pressure, resolving longstanding issues of low pressure and contamination. As a result, Nagpurians are now receiving clean, pressurized, and consistent water supply.

The development has led to a sharp drop in daily water tanker trips—from 370 to near zero in newly connected areas—resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 5.5 crore for the civic body.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, the NMC is focused on enhancing public utilities and infrastructure. As part of the AMRUT initiative, an aging 53-km pipeline in the Indora-2 Command Area was replaced under AMRUT-1 (Supplementary).

Previously, localities such as Buddh Nagar, Ashinagar, Habib Nagar, Nai Basti, Teka Naka, Siddharth Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Balabhaupeth, and Taj Nagar faced frequent complaints of low pressure and contaminated water. Addressing these concerns, the NMC has already migrated 2,600 of the 3,300 connections in the area to the new pipeline network and has regularized 1,050 unauthorized connections.

Water supply through the new network has commenced in parts of Buddh Nagar, Ashinagar, Habib Nagar, Nai Basti, Devi Nagar, and Balabhaupeth, where water pressure has now increased by 5 to 8 meters, ensuring a cleaner and more reliable supply. This information was provided by Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department.

In the Binaki Existing Command Area, 23 km of old pipelines were replaced under AMRUT-1 (Supplementary). Areas like Panchsheel Nagar, Baba Buddha Nagar, Pachkuwa, Hanuman Society, Mahendranagar, Adarsh Nagar, and Sujata Nagar—previously receiving minimal and contaminated water—are now benefiting from clean and pressurized supply via the new network. Work is underway in remaining parts of this zone.

Additionally, 50 km of pipeline under AMRUT-1 and 20 km under AMRUT-2 were installed in the Nara NIT and Nari-2 Command Areas. Areas including Panjara, Rohini Society, Durgamata Nagar, Samata Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Ashoka Nagar—once dependent on 190–200 tanker trips daily—have now received over 2,000 new tap connections, eliminating the need for tankers altogether.

In Uppalwadi–Wanjra Command Area, 20 km and 30 km of pipelines have been laid under AMRUT-1 and AMRUT-2 respectively. Over 2,200 to 2,400 tap connections have been provided in Pahune Layout, Bhimwadi, Ma Bambleshwari Nagar, Rahmat Nagar, and Billal Nagar, thereby ending the daily reliance on 180–190 water tanker trips.

The AMRUT schemes have thus brought significant improvements to Nagpur’s water supply system. Challenges related to low water pressure, contamination, and tanker dependence are being effectively addressed. Most importantly, projects in the remaining areas are progressing steadily, promising city-wide coverage in the near future.

