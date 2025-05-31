Nagpur’s Govt Dental Hospital gets hi-tech Modular Operation Theatre, first dental simulation lab

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major milestone for healthcare and dental education, Nagpur’s Government Dental Hospital inaugurated its newly built hi-tech Modular Operation Theatre (OT) and India’s first advanced Dental Simulation Lab on Saturday. The grand launch was carried out at the hands of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, with the presence of Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State for Finance, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Agriculture.

The event was attended by several senior officials and medical professionals, including Dr. Raj Gajbhiye (Divisional Director, Medical Education and Research), Dr. Abhay Datarkar (Dean, Government Dental College and Hospital), Dr. Prashant Pandilwar, Dr. Varsha Manekar, Dr. Mangesh Phadnaik, Dr. Dheeraj Kalra, along with numerous hospital staff and faculty members.

Features of the New Modular OT:

The newly constructed modular operation theatre has been designed as per WHO and NABH standards. It is equipped with modern HEPA filters and a laminar air flow system, significantly reducing bacterial and dust contamination in the operation area. The OT features smooth, anti-bacterial surfaces, making cleaning and sterilization highly efficient.

Being pre-fabricated, the OT was set up quickly and is adaptable for future technological upgrades. It is energy-efficient and designed for easy maintenance, offering a durable and highly functional solution for surgical procedures.

India’s first Dental Simulation Lab – A game-changer for students:

The Government Dental Hospital has also established the first and only dental simulation lab in India, ushering in a revolutionary step in dental education. The lab features three simulation chairs that allow students to gain hands-on training in realistic, safe, and controlled conditions.

Using 3D technology and typodont teeth, students will be trained in various dental procedures. This simulation-based training is set to significantly enhance students’ practical skills and boost their professional readiness before they handle live patients.

With these two major advancements, Nagpur is poised to become a hub for cutting-edge medical and dental training. The initiative not only strengthens patient care but also lays a strong foundation for training the next generation of skilled dental professionals.

