Stop using “100%” in food labelling, promotions, misleading for consumers: FSSAI

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory against the use of the term “100%” in food labelling and promotional materials, citing its potential to mislead consumers.

The apex food regulator has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, due to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation under existing regulatory provisions.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the FSSAI highlighted a noticeable rise in the use of “100%” on food product labels and advertising platforms. The authority emphasised that the term is not defined under current regulations and can create a misleading impression among consumers.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term “100%” is neither defined nor referenced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, or any rules and regulations made thereunder.

Furthermore, Sub-regulation 10(7) of the aforementioned regulations explicitly prohibits any advertisement or claim that disparages other manufacturers or misleads consumers. As per Sub-regulation 4(1), all claims must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, not misleading, and should help consumers understand the information provided.

The FSSAI noted that the use of the term “100%” whether on its own or in combination with other descriptors is likely to falsely suggest absolute purity or superiority. “This could mislead consumers into believing that other comparable products available in the market are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards,” the statement said.

In light of these concerns, all FBOs have been advised to avoid the use of “100%” on food product labels, packaging, and any form of promotional content.

The FSSAI reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in food labelling to safeguard consumer interests and promote informed decision-making.

