Shaankari Jadhav of DPS MIHAN with a perfect score felicitated by Education Department, Nagpur

Advertisement



Shaankari Jadhav from DPS MIHAN was felicitated with a memento and certificate for securing first position in the CBSE Class X (AISSE-2025) Board Examination, scoring a perfect 100% in 5 subjects.

She was honored by Dr. Harshalata Burade, Principal, District Institute of Education & Training Nagpur, and Ms. Reshma Sheikh, Block Education Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Nagpur (Rural) during the Special Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Education Department, Panchayat Samiti, Nagpur.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Advertisement

Advertisement