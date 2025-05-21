Published On : Wed, May 21st, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Shaankari Jadhav of DPS MIHAN with a perfect score felicitated by Education Department, Nagpur

Shaankari Jadhav from DPS MIHAN was felicitated with a memento and certificate for securing first position in the CBSE Class X (AISSE-2025) Board Examination, scoring a perfect 100% in 5 subjects.

She was honored by Dr. Harshalata Burade, Principal, District Institute of Education & Training Nagpur, and Ms. Reshma Sheikh, Block Education Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Nagpur (Rural) during the Special Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Education Department, Panchayat Samiti, Nagpur.

