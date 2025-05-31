Awareness Rally Organized by Dhanwate National College on the Occasion of “World No Tobacco Day”

Advertisement



Dhanwate National College, Nagpur observed “World No Tobacco Day” on 31st May 2025 with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, a grand awareness rally was organized under the guidance of the college principal Dr. Prashant Kothe and in the esteemed presence of Col. Vikas Chander Sharma C.O. 20 Maharashtra Battalion NCC Unit. The main objective of the rally was to spread awareness in society about the serious health hazards caused by tobacco consumption.

The rally began with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by the cadets of Dhanwate National College to Col. Vikas Chander Sharma. He then flagged off the rally from the college premises. The rally proceeded through the major streets of the city and concluded back at the college campus.

Cadets from several institutions participated in this rally, including those from Dr. Ambedkar College, Kamla Nehru College, VMV College, and S.B. City College, alongside the host college Dhanwate National College. Carrying placards and chanting slogans like “Say No to Tobacco,” “Tobacco Destroys Life,” and “Health is Wealth,” the students effectively delivered an anti-tobacco message to the public.

Following the rally, Col. Vikas Chander Sharma and the acting principal of the college, Dr. Rajiv Gosavi, addressed the gathering. They emphasized that “it is essential for the younger generation to stay away from addictions like tobacco and lead a healthy life.” Capt. Dr. Subhash Dadhe, in his opening remarks, stated, “Through such rallies, we strive to spread a positive message in society.”

Also present on the occasion were Lieutenant Dr. Shrikant Shende, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Havaldar Kuldeep Singh, and Havaldar Dharmendra from the 20 Maharashtra Battalion NCC Unit.

This entire initiative was successfully conducted with the active support of the college’s NCC Cadets.

