Outstanding performance by students of DPS MIHAN in Grade XII and Grade X Board Examination 2024-25

Advertisement



Delhi Public School MIHAN Nagpur achieved a remarkable 100 % result in its first batch of Grade XII in AISSCE – 2025 and the third batch of Grade X in the AISSE; the results of which were declared on Tuesday, 13th May 2025.

Out of 112 students who appeared in Grade X 47 students scored above 90% and 42 students scored above 80 % in the Board Examination. Ms. Shaankhari Jadhav, who scored 100 in English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science and Information Technology was the school topper with 100 % marks, Mst. Shreyas Deshpande who scored 100 in Sanskrit and Information Technology stood second with 99.2 % while Mst.Arsh Deoghare and Ms.Anoushka Bagadia stood third by scoring 99% and secured100 in Sanskrit . Also the following students scored 100 in various subjects;Mst.Nirbhay Nipane in Mathematics, Ms.Agrima Sinha and Mst.Shaurya Kushwaha in Sanskrit and Mst .Arnav Asthankar and Ms.Kinjal Gopale in Information Technology respectively.

Gold Rate 13 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,300/- Gold 22 KT 87,700/- Silver/Kg 97,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the Grade XII Ms.Pakhi Gaur is the school topper as well as topped Humanities with 95.2%, Mst.Paarth Agarwal with 92.6% topped the Science stream and Mst .Anant Bokade with 91.8 % is the topper in the Commerce stream. Mst.Akhil Kumar and Ms.Siddhi Goel of Humanities scored centum in Psychology and are second and third toppers of the school with 94.8 % and 93.4 % respectively.

President and Pro-Vice Chairperson Ms.Tulika Kedia and Director Ms.Savita Jaiswal congratulated the students for their exemplary achievement and appreciated the efforts of the school Principal Ms.Nidhi Yadav as well as the teachers for their untiring efforts in achieving this extraordinary result and wished for higher achievements in the years to come.

Advertisement