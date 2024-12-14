Bomb scare: Parcel of firecrackers explodes at Nagpur Airport

Advertisement













Nagpur: A bomb scare created panic at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday after a parcel containing firecrackers exploded during routine security procedures. The parcel, destined for Mumbai, was slated to be loaded onto an Indigo Airlines flight.

According to Sonegaon Police officials, the parcel was booked by a woman from Washim and reportedly contained firecrackers used to drive away monkeys. The shipment was sent via DTDC courier service. Airport security staff detected something suspicious during a routine scan of the parcel and set it aside for further examination. Later in the evening, smoke began emanating from the parcel when it was placed on the ground, escalating concerns and prompting immediate action.

The incident led to a rapid response by the Sonegaon Police, who seized the parcel for further investigation. No injuries were reported during the minor blast that occurred as the parcel was being checked. Upon opening the package, security personnel discovered sound corks for airguns and long-range air rifle pellets, labelled as such.

The incident, which occurred just ahead of the Winter Session in Nagpur, has sparked questions about the robustness of security measures at the airport and the procedures followed by courier companies for air-bound cargo. The acceptance of potentially hazardous items such as airgun pellets and sound corks by the courier service has come under scrutiny.

Initial investigations revealed that the parcel, weighing approximately 500 grams, was declared as console cargo. The scanning process, carried out by certified private screeners, flagged the parcel as suspicious. However, concerns remain regarding how such a consignment was booked and transported to the airport without raising alarms earlier in the process.

Experts have pointed out that parcels containing inflammable or explosive materials should be subjected to stringent checks and regulations. The incident has raised doubts about whether the parcel bypassed established screening protocols or if procedural lapses occurred during handling. Authorities are expected to probe the courier company’s practices and review the certification processes for air cargo screening.

With heightened security needs in view of the Winter Session and increasing concerns about airport safety, the incident underscores the critical need for strict compliance with air cargo safety standards. Further investigations will determine accountability and ensure preventive measures are enforced to avoid such occurrences in the future.