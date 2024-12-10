‘Made in India: Celebrating India’s Global Impact’ – Annual Day at DPS Kamptee Road

Advertisement













Nagpur: Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road, Nagpur, celebrated its Annual Day with the theme ‘Made in India: Celebrating India’s Global Impact,’ an inspiring tribute to the nation’s rich heritage, innovations, and global contributions. The event, held on December 7th, 2024, captivated attendees with its grandeur and meaningful performances.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance:

The celebration was honored by the presence of Guest of Honour Shri Niketan Kadam, IPS DCP Zone-5, Nagpur, and Special Guest Shri Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman of FICCI’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics Forum, and Chairman of MCCIA’s Animation & Gaming Committee. Their achievements and words of encouragement served as a source of inspiration for students. Other notable attendees included Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Bursar Shri Indrajeet Parganiha, and Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav of DPS MIHAN.

Opening Ceremonies:

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing wisdom and enlightenment, followed by a welcome address by Ms. Yogeeta Umalkar, Principal of DPS Kamptee Road.

Shri Niketan Kadam delivered an inspiring speech, commending the efforts of the students and faculty for organizing such a meaningful event. He encouraged students to contribute to India’s growth and global recognition. Shri Ashish Kulkarni motivated students to dream big and use their talents to serve the nation. A heartfelt message from Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, further inspired students to strive for excellence and seize opportunities for the betterment of the country.

Cultural Highlights:

The evening featured a vibrant array of performances, showcasing India’s culture, talent, and contributions to the world:

– Live Choir and Musical Performances: Harmonious melodies left the audience spellbound.

– Classical Dance Performance: A graceful depiction of India’s cultural richness.

– Thought-Provoking Skit: Highlighted India’s invaluable contributions to the world, emphasizing the wisdom of ancient times.

– Vibrant Dances: Celebrated India’s achievements in Yoga, Ayurveda, Mathematics, and Art through creative storytelling.

– Grand Finale: A fusion dance symbolizing India’s impactful global presence earned thunderous applause, marking a memorable conclusion.

Message of the Event:

The Annual Day was not just a celebration of India’s achievements but a powerful reminder of the responsibility to uphold the values and vision of the nation. The event left attendees with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism, celebrating the spirit of India’s global impact.

The evening concluded on a high note, with the audience leaving inspired by the school’s dedication to fostering patriotism and innovation among young minds.