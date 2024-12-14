Heritage Task Force Committee inspects KP, Zero Mile in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Heritage Task Force Committee, Nagpur, conducted an inspection of the ongoing restoration and renovation works at the historic sites of Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile in the city on Friday. These works, being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), were reviewed in detail by the committee. The findings from this inspection will be submitted to the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

The inspection team comprised Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Additional Commissioner Ajay Chartankar, Chief Engineer Leena Upadhye, Assistant Director of the State Archaeology Department Mayuresh Khodke, Deputy Engineer of PWD Avinash Gulhane, VNIT’s structural engineer RK Ingle, architect Madhura Rathod, and heritage conservation expert Leena Ramakrishnan.

As per the High Court’s directives, a new Heritage Conservation Committee was formed under the chairmanship of Anup Kumar. PILs regarding the preservation, conservation, and beautification of Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile, two significant historical sites located in Nagpur, are currently pending in the court. In alignment with these directives, the PWD initiated restoration and renovation activities at these sites. To monitor the progress and submit a detailed report to the High Court, Kumar established the task force committee.