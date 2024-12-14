Dark poll secret: Rs 100 cr cash, liquor, drugs seized in Vidarbha during Assembly election

Nagpur district emerged as a hotspot of election-related violations, accounting for ₹42.80 crore exposing the rampant use of illegal inducements to sway voters

Nagpur: The recent State Assembly elections in Vidarbha uncovered an alarming scale of illicit activities as seizures of cash, liquor, bullion, narcotics, and freebies during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period exceeded ₹100 crore. The region contributed significantly to the Maharashtra-wide haul of ₹706 crore, exposing the rampant use of illegal inducements to sway voters.

The staggering seizures, spanning 62 constituencies in 11 districts of Vidarbha from October 15 to November 20, included ₹31.85 crore in cash, ₹18.17 crore worth of liquor, and ₹6.76 crore worth of drugs, according to data from the State Election Department.

Nagpur district tops the charts

Nagpur district emerged as a hotspot of election-related violations, accounting for ₹42.80 crore– nearly 43% of Vidarbha’s total seizures. Authorities confiscated:

• ₹19.97 crore in cash,

• ₹3 crore worth of liquor,

• ₹2.06 crore in freebies, and

• 39.27kg of drugs worth ₹31 lakh.

This dominance highlights the scale of illicit operations in the district, raising serious questions about enforcement and compliance during the elections.

Alcohol as a major inducement

Liquor emerged as one of the most abused tools for voter influence across Vidarbha. Amravati recorded ₹19.26 crore in total seizures, with liquor accounting for ₹1.79 crore.

Despite its dry status, Wardha district reported a shocking 4 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹4.35 crore, far surpassing its ₹43.28 lakh in cash seizures. Similarly, Gadchiroli, another dry district, saw 63,000 litres of liquor worth ₹82 lakh confiscated.

Drugs haul raises alarms

The seizure of 4,800kg of drugs across Vidarbha was another cause for concern, with Buldhana district alone accounting for over 4,500kg, valued at ₹4.55 crore. This enormous quantity points to deeper systemic issues in controlling drug trafficking during elections.

Precious metals: Nagpur leads again

In the category of precious metals, Nagpur once again dominated, with 328.25kg of bullion valued at ₹15.41 crore. Amravati followed with 78.77kg worth ₹11.27 crore, while Gondia reported 7.89kg valued at ₹3.91 crore. Notably, eight districts — including Akola, Bhandara, and Chandrapur –reported no seizures of precious metals, underscoring regional disparities in such activities.

Under Election Commission norms, cash exceeding ₹50,000 must be declared and scrutinized. Amounts over ₹10 lakh are handed over to the Income Tax Department, while gold weighing more than 1kg is forwarded to Customs or IT departments. Seized liquor is transferred to the State Excise Department.

The scale of these seizures underscores the pervasive use of illegal methods to influence elections. The Election Commission must intensify oversight and enforcement, ensuring stricter compliance by courier services, transport systems, and local authorities to curb such malpractices.

This shocking flow of illicit cash and contraband during elections is a grim reminder of the systemic challenges in maintaining the sanctity of the democratic process.