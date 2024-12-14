Two bouncers killed as bike rams roadside pipe in Nagpur

In another mishap, a young girl lost her life as a truck hit her bicycle in Jaripatka area of the city

Nagpur: Two bouncers lost their lives in a road accident when their bike skidded and hit a Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) pipe on the roadside while they were returning home from work. The incident took place on Friday at around 3.45 am near Automotive Square under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Lawrence Samsung (32), a resident of Martin Nagar, Jaripatka and Shankar Pandhari Gudadhe (36), a resident of Mankapur.

According to police, the two had attended a programme in Yashodhara Nagar. After finishing their work, they were travelling from Vita Bhatti Square to Automotive Square on a two-wheeler. The NMC was in the process of laying a drinking water pipeline and made the road surface uneven. As the two passed through this stretch, their bike slipped, and they were thrown directly into a large pipe placed on the side of the road.

The top part of the pipe struck both of them on the head and caused serious injuries. Passers-by immediately notified the Yashodhara Nagar police, who arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to Mayo Hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, both were declared dead.

The police have registered a case against them for negligent driving and have begun an investigation.

‘Helmet could have saved their lives’

The two-wheeler rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The impact with the pipe caused serious head injuries. Experts believe that if the rider had been wearing a helmet, his life might have been saved.

22-yr-old girl killed as truck hits her bicycle

In another mishap, a 22-year old girl was killed when a truck hit her bicycle while she was returning home from tuition in the Jaripatka area. The incident occurred on Thursday at 7 pm when Aanchal Tekchand Rahangdale, a resident of Plot No 239, Kushi Nagar, was riding her bicycle home.

A speeding truck (MH-40/CM6715) approached from behind and struck her. The impact caused Aanchal to fall onto the road which resulted in serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Jaripatka police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), and have started an investigation into the accident.