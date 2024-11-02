Gondwana Club Hosts Mega Success Event with Kailash Kher & Kailasa Band

Advertisement

Nagpur: After last year’s phenomenal Bismil Ki Mehfil, Gondwana Club fulfilled its promise to bring more top-tier entertainment to its members and guests. This year, the stage was set for none other than Kailash Kher & Kailasa Band, whose electrifying performance drew an unprecedented crowd, marking the highest number of attendees the club has ever seen.

The evening turned out to be a grand success, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of our esteemed members, the support of our guests, and the unwavering dedication of our main sponsor, R Sandesh Group, along with other contributing sponsors.

A heartfelt thank you goes to my colleagues on the Managing Committee, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes ensured every detail was executed seamlessly. Together, we continue to make memorable events for the Gondwana community.

With this success, we look forward to bringing even more ambitious events to the club in the future, fostering more opportunities for connection and celebration.