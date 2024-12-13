Hudkeshwar Police Foil Dacoity Attempt, Nab Four Gang Members

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a swift operation, Hudkeshwar police successfully thwarted a dacoity attempt in Nagpur and apprehended four members of a five-person gang. The incident unfolded on December 6, when a police patrol team in Thawre Colony, New Subhedar Layout, noticed a suspicious individual riding a motorcycle with a number plate covered in black tape.

Upon questioning, the individual, identified as Amul Walde (34) from Gaddigodam, was found in possession of a knife. While officers were strategizing their next move, they spotted several youths fleeing on motorcycles under the cover of darkness. The police gave chase as the suspects headed towards the Outer Ring Road via Hudkeshwar-Mhalgi Nagar Road.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing gang’s vehicle collided with a road divider, causing them to fall. The police quickly apprehended three suspects, though one managed to escape. The arrested individuals were identified as Atul Verma (29) from Rewa, Rohit Ghosh (24) from Gorewada, and Adesh Meshram (22) from Godhni. A search of the suspects revealed a country-made revolver with two live rounds and chili powder.

One of the suspects, Meshram, sustained leg injuries during the chase and was admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the absconding gang member, Kshtradev Singh (29) from Rewa.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to an attempted robbery in the Laxmi Nagar locality.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, with assistance from API Bhalavi, HC Gopal Deshmukh, Sandip Patil, Santosh Sontakke, Chetan Vaidya, Tara Ambadare, NPC Vijay Sinha, Mangesh Madavi, Himanshu Patil, Kunal Uke, and Sarika Misar.

Police efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fifth suspect and further investigate the gang’s activities.