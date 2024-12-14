Nagpur chill: State to keep cops warm to brave biting cold during Winter Session

Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli said they are providing mattresses, blankets, and hot water at all lodging locations for the visiting police personnel

Advertisement













Nagpur: As Nagpur reels under one of the coldest Decembers in recent years, the State Administration is working tirelessly to ensure police personnel can endure the biting cold during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly in the city.

With temperatures dropping sharply at night, hundreds of police officers will be stationed outdoors in the coming days, not just for the Winter Session but also for the festive season’s bandobast later this month. For these officers, there is little escape from the freezing temperatures or the relentless demands of duty.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Sat 14 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,100/- Gold 22 KT 71,700/- Silver / Kg 90,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To combat the cold, the police department has arranged for bonfires at critical deployment points, fuelled by logwood pieces. However, the supply barely lasts through the night, forcing officers to improvise by gathering dry leaves, discarded furniture, or even breaking off dry branches to keep the fires going.

Nagpur’s chill: A tough test for outstation officers

For officers arriving from the relatively warmer western parts of Maharashtra, Nagpur’s cold weather poses a formidable challenge. Joint Commissioner of Police, Nisar Tamboli, has assured that steps are being taken to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

“We are providing mattresses, blankets, and hot water at all lodging locations for the visiting officers,” Tamboli stated.

DCP Headquarters Ashwini Patil revealed additional efforts to address the cold. “We are outsourcing extra blankets and deploying medical units to deal with any cold-related illnesses,” she said.

Despite these preparations, certain key locations, particularly those requiring overnight security, will remain difficult for the deployed officers. Those stationed at high-security zones may have to brave the elements with just tents or pickets for shelter.

Guarding the city’s sensitive spots

The police presence will extend far beyond Vidhan Bhavan. Officers will also be deployed around sensitive areas such as Mominpura, Jaffar Nagar, Reshimbagh, Deekshabhoomi, Mahal, and other key spots. Security kiosks have been set up to provide short breaks, but officers in high-alert zones may find little respite.

Even with these challenges, the police force remains committed to ensuring the safety of high-profile dignitaries and maintaining law and order throughout the city.

As the city braces for a busy and chilly December, the resilience and dedication of Nagpur’s police force stand out as a testament to their duty in the face of adversity.