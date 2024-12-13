Miracle: Women cops turn mothers, save abandoned newborn’s life in Nagpur!

Advertisement













Nagpur: On a chilling November morning, a desperate cry pierced through the quiet of Rehmat Nagar, Nagpur. It came from a newborn girl, discarded in the bushes and left to fate. Still covered in placental blood and visibly turning blue, the baby fought for her life. But fate had other plans, as a team of women police officers transformed into her unlikely saviours.

The rescue mission began with a tip-off to Yashodhara Nagar Police Station. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Megha Gokhare and constables Sapna Rane and Komal Borkar sprang into action. They reached the scene to find the baby frightened and shivering in the cold grass, her fragile cries echoing through the stillness. Without hesitation, Gokhare and her team picked her up, cradled her close, and rushed her to safety.

“We ignored the blood and excreta that soiled our uniforms,” said Constable Sapna Rane. “At that moment, she wasn’t just a case to us; she was a child who needed a mother.”

Saving Avantika

The officers cleaned and nursed the baby at the station before rushing her to Mayo Hospital. There, medical staff marvelled at her resilience. Despite the traumatic abandonment, she showed no immediate health complications. “Doctors urged us to feed her. We used a bottle and powdered milk, holding her close to mimic a mother’s touch,” Rane said. Moved by her spirit, Rane named her Avantika.

Mayo doctors discharged the baby the same day, stating she was healthy but needed care and warmth. The police team then presented her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which arranged for her to be housed at a shelter home in Kamal Chowk.

A bond beyond duty

Even after their official duties ended, the women cops couldn’t let go. They regularly visit the shelter home to check on Avantika. “The moment we call her name, she responds with cooing sounds. It’s overwhelming to see her smile,” said Rane, her voice tinged with emotion.

Constable Rane recalls Avantika’s expressive eyes and the instant connection they all felt. “She transformed us into mothers that day. I think about her all the time,” she shared.

Ongoing investigation

While Avantika now receives care at the shelter home, the police are actively investigating to locate the mother who abandoned her. Senior Inspector Ramesh Khule confirmed that an offence has been registered, with Zonal DCP Niketan Kadam supervising the case.

A reminder of humanity

Avantika’s story is a poignant reminder of how compassion can triumph over cruelty. “She gave us a purpose that day. We didn’t just save her; she saved a part of us too,” said Gokhare.

As the investigation unfolds, the women officers remain hopeful for Avantika’s future, continuing to visit her and provide the love and warmth she almost lost forever.