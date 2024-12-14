Nagpur Launches India’s First Miniature Waste-to-Energy Unit Using Dry Fermentation Technology

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a groundbreaking step toward sustainable waste management, SusBDe LOC launched its Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Project in Nagpur on Thursday. This initiative features the world’s first container-based miniature waste-to-energy unit, developed through a partnership between KEVA Group and WTT. The mobile unit was inaugurated by KEVA Group Chairman Ramesh Vaze in the presence of several dignitaries.

The event saw participation from notable personalities, including Nagpur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Aanchal Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Deshmukh, Superintending Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, and Netherlands Consulate Senior Advisor Kaustubh Parihar, among others.

A New Era in Waste-to-Energy Technology

Speaking at the launch, KEVA Group Promoter Kedar Vaze explained the rationale behind the mobile plant. “This project serves as a proof-of-concept, demonstrating the efficiency of dry fermentation technology in transforming waste into energy. It represents a revolutionary step in waste management, offering better returns on investment compared to traditional WTE plants,” he said.

The mobile plant, equipped to handle solid waste effectively, reduces environmental impact while generating sustainable energy. The first phase of this initiative also marks the introduction of dry fermentation technology in India for the first time.

Foundation for Future Expansion

The successful implementation of the mobile unit lays the groundwork for Phase 2 of the project, which will involve a larger WTE plant capable of managing the entire solid waste generated by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. “This isn’t just a technological innovation—it’s a scalable model for sustainable waste management that has the potential to benefit cities worldwide,” added Vaze.

The pilot plant, which has undergone extensive testing, has delivered promising results. This success sets the stage for developing a comprehensive plant that will effectively manage municipal waste on a larger scale.

Driving Sustainability

Kedar Vaze emphasized the environmental and economic benefits of this initiative:

“We are committed to pioneering advancements in waste management technology. This project is a significant step forward in creating a global model for effective waste utilization and environmental preservation.”

Key Features of the Mobile Unit

– First of its kind in India, employing dry fermentation technology.

– Developed in partnership with KEVA Group and WTT.

– Demonstrates efficient energy generation from waste.

– Offers a sustainable alternative to traditional waste disposal methods.

A Vision for a Cleaner Future

The initiative highlights the leadership and vision of KEVA Group in advancing sustainable solutions. By integrating innovative technology, the project aims to transform waste management practices in India, setting a benchmark for environmental conservation and energy generation.

This pioneering project is expected to inspire similar efforts in other cities, paving the way for global adoption of advanced waste-to-energy technologies.