Illegal diesel pump busted in Nagpur, 22,000 litres of fuel seized, 2 held

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police uncovered an illegal diesel pump and seized 22,000 litres of low-quality diesel. Two men have been arrested in connection with the illegal operation.

The accused have been identified as Simransingh Satpalsingh (31), a resident of Rani Durgawati Square, and Hitendra Singh Gajendra Singh Rathore (27), a resident of Mahendra Nagar, Teka Nagar. The two had rented a residential plot on Kawtha Road, Khairi, and set up an illegal diesel pump.

According to police, they were buying poor-quality diesel at Rs 68 per litre and selling it to truck drivers for Rs 75 per litre. This fuel was mainly used by trucks manufactured before 2010. The accused had installed pumping machines and a tanker for storing the diesel. The operation was uncovered after the Crime Branch received a tip-off.

Under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh and the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar, the Crime Branch raided the location and seized the illegal diesel. The arrests were made by API Gajanan Chambhare, Sandip Chagole, Deepak Chole, Dinesh Dawre, Suil Kuwar, Mangal Jadhav, Vivek Shripad, and other officers. The police are continuing their investigation into the illegal diesel trade.