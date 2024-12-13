Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 Inaugurated with Grandeur by Padma Shri Kajol

Advertisement













Nagpur: The ninth edition of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 was inaugurated on Friday, December 13, with great fanfare by renowned Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Kajol Devgan. Held at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education grounds, Krida Chowk, Hanuman Nagar, the festival aims to promote cultural excellence and societal progress.

Union Minister and visionary behind the festival, Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the festival’s purpose during his inaugural address. “The objective of this festival is not just entertainment but to ensure that individuals from all walks of life become successful, confident, and culturally enriched,” he said.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Friday13 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700/- Gold 22 KT 72,300/- Silver / Kg 90,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A Cultural Extravaganza with a Purpose

The festival’s grand opening ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Sanskar Bharati President Kanchan Gadkari, Hyundai’s Geolick Lee and Puneet Anand, Mahindra’s Abhijit Kalamb, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, former MP Datta Meghe, and local MLAs and leaders. Kajol was honored with a traditional *Paithani saree* by Nitin and Kanchan Gadkari during the event.

In his address, Gadkari praised Kajol’s family legacy, acknowledging the contributions of her grandmother, veteran actress Shobhna Samarth, and her husband, Ajay Devgn. He emphasized that the festival not only serves as a platform for art and culture but also fosters the dissemination of traditional values and public awareness through artistic mediums.

“The development of a city is incomplete without advancements in literature and culture, alongside roads, electricity, and transportation. This festival is a treasure trove of creativity and an opportunity for emerging talent,” he added.

Kajol’s Gratitude and Enthusiasm

Draped in a golden-yellow attire, Kajol began her address in Marathi, delighting the audience. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and respect from Nagpurians and applauded Nitin Gadkari for creating a platform that empowers thousands of artists. Kajol also appreciated a rangoli portrait of her, created by artist Harshan Kaware, and posed for photographs with it.



Opening Cultural Performance by Sanskar Bharati

Following the inauguration, Sanskar Bharati Nagpur presented “Main Bharat Hoon”, a spectacular cultural program featuring over 1,200 artists. The performance showcased India’s glorious history from the Vedic era to modern times through devotional songs, patriotic tunes, classical and folk dances, and dramatic presentations like *powada* and *gondhal*. The program was coordinated by Gajanan Ranade, Amar Kulkarni, and Anand Maste, with choreography by Avanti Kate and Kunal Anandam.



Upcoming Events

– December 14, Morning 7 AM: Devotional recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa.

– December 14, Evening 6 PM: Thought-provoking session by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, *”Apne Apne Ram.”*

– December 23: The festival, initially set to conclude on December 22, will now end with a live concert by renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, providing an additional treat for the youth of Nagpur.

A Team Effort

The event is being organized by the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav committee led by Chairman Prof. Anil Sole, Vice-Chairpersons Dr. Gaurishankar Parashar and Ashok Mankar, and a dedicated team of coordinators and volunteers.

The Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 promises to be a celebration of art, culture, and community, drawing large crowds and fostering cultural enrichment in the heart of Nagpur.