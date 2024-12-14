Dr. Kumar Vishwas Mesmerizes Audience on Day 2 of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav

Advertisement













Nagpur: “Ramkatha should not be listened to with division but with devotion,” said renowned poet and motivational speaker Dr. Kumar Vishwas during his insightful session on the second day of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav. Held under the theme “Apne Apne Ram”, the event took place at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education grounds in Krida Chowk, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur.

Dr. Vishwas, addressing the audience, emphasized the timeless relevance of Lord Ram’s story, describing it as a “nectar of unparalleled energy.” A self-proclaimed science enthusiast, he highlighted how the sacred narrative continues to inspire and rejuvenate. “Nagpur, as a pilgrimage of nationalism, resonates with the ideals of Lord Ram, the originator of that nationalism,” he remarked. He urged parents to narrate the story of Ram’s virtues to children instead of fictional tales like Harry Potter.

The session, enriched with soul-stirring songs and poetry about Lord Ram, highlighted Ram’s role as a universal figure, transcending caste and religion. Dr. Vishwas humbly stated, “I too have the right to write about Ram.”

The evening began with a lamp-lighting ceremony conducted by prominent personalities, including Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharati; Air Marshal Sanjeev Ghuratiya; industrialist Satyanarayan Nuwal; and senior editors and dignitaries like Nimesh Maheshwari, Shrimant Mane, and Gajanan Nimdekar.

A special tribute was paid to late humorist Madhup Pandey, a former vice-president of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Committee. The program Apne Apne Ram was dedicated to his memory.

The event also featured a melodious performance by Dr. Vishwas’s team members, including Neerja, Priyank Shah, Ankita, and Viren, who captivated the audience with devotional renditions.

The stage was adorned with a grand setup resembling the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, complete with statues of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman. The magnificent decor radiated a divine aura, perfectly complementing the theme:

“Ram is worship, Ram is the worshipper,

Ram is the goal, and Ram is the journey.”

The success of the event was attributed to the dedicated efforts of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Committee, led by Prof. Anil Sole as chairman, and supported by vice-chairperson Dr. Gaurishankar Parashar, Ashok Mankar, and Dilip Jadhav, among others.

Sunday Nov 15 Schedule

– 7:00 AM: Recitation of Shri Ramraksha Stotra and Shri Maruti Stotra in a devotional atmosphere.

– 6:00 PM: Enlightening discourse by Dr. Kumar Vishwas under the theme “Apne Apne Ram.”

The second day of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav successfully combined spiritual depth and cultural grandeur, leaving the audience inspired and eager for the days to come.