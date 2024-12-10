Dismissed Police Officer Murders Girlfriend in Nagpur; Buries Body in Forest

Advertisement













– Body Buried Near Vela Hari Village on Beltarodi Road

– Chandrapur Police Solve the Murder Case

Nagpur: A dismissed police officer from Chandrapur Police Department has been accused of strangling his girlfriend to death with a scarf and burying her body in a forest near Vela Hari village on Beltarodi Road in Nagpur. The shocking murder came to light after Chandrapur police arrested the officer in a bike theft case, leading to the revelation. The accused has been identified as Narendra Dahule, while the victim has been identified as Aruna Kakde.

Aruna Abhay Kakde (36), a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, owned a general store named “Devansh General Stores.” On November 26, she traveled to Nagpur to purchase cosmetic products for her store. Upon reaching the Nanga Putla area in Gandhibagh under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station, Aruna informed her husband around noon that she had arrived in Nagpur. However, her phone was switched off shortly after, and she did not return home, leaving her husband worried.

Her husband searched for her with the help of relatives and eventually filed a missing person report at Chimur Police Station. Meanwhile, Tehsil Police in Nagpur also began investigating her disappearance.

The Chandrapur police’s cyber cell conducted a technical investigation, which revealed call detail records implicating Narendra Dahule, a dismissed police officer from Chandrapur Police Department. Dahule had recently been arrested for bike theft. His connection to Aruna Kakde’s disappearance raised suspicion.

Under interrogation, Dahule confessed to murdering Aruna by strangling her with a scarf inside a car in Gandhibagh. He admitted to driving around Nagpur in search of a place to dispose of the body. Finally, he buried her in a forest near Vela Hari village on Beltarodi Road.

Following his confession, Chandrapur police brought him to Nagpur, where he pointed out the location of the buried body. In the presence of a tehsildar, the police exhumed the body. Further investigations into the case are ongoing under the Chandrapur police.