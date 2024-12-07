Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jitesh to lead Vidarbha against Mumbai in quarters

Advertisement













Nagpur: India international Jitesh Sharma will lead Vidarbha in the knock-out phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy to be played in Bengaluru from December 11 to 15.

Vidarbha, who topped Group D after the league phase, will face Mumbai in the quarter-final in Alur on December 11. Vidarbha qualified for the knockout phase after topping Group D with four wins from six matches. Vidarbha’s only loss in the Group D was against Chandigarh as they collected 18 points. As per the tournament rules, all Group toppers directly qualified for the quarter-finals, while the second-placed teams in the groups will feature in the pre-quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Sat 7 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

VCA’s Senior Selection Committee named a 16-member squad which dropped Umesh Yadav from the team which played the league round.

The team: Jitesh Sharma (Captain & wk), Atharva Taide (Vice-captain), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Karun Nair, Apoorva Wankhade, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Yash Thakur, Parth Rekhade, Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Mandar Mahale, Shubham Dubey.

Coach: Atul Ranade. S&C Coach: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi. Physio: Dr Nitin Khurana. Video Analyst: Ajeenkya Sawale. Masseur: Raj Singh Chandel. Manager: Jitendra Darbhe.