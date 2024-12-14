Nagpur Hosts Glamorous Biz-Glam Excellence Awards and Maharashtra Glam Season 4

Advertisement













Nagpur: The city of Nagpur turned into a hub of glitz and glamour on December 8, 2024, as the Biz-Glam Excellence Award Ceremony Season 2 and Maharashtra Glam Season 4 concluded at the Regale Banquet, Fortune Mall. Organized by Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd, the event celebrated excellence in fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship, attracting participants and celebrities from across Maharashtra.

Star-Studded Evening

Renowned Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri was the celebrity guest and one of the jury members for the event. She was joined by an elite panel of judges, including supermodel Vyankatesh Gumalwar, international winners Mrs. Usha Dilip Gawande and Miss Pratima Vaidya, and other noted personalities from the fashion world.

The judging panel evaluated contestants across various rounds, ensuring fair competition and upholding high standards.

Highlights of the Event

The event featured dynamic rounds in categories for kids, teens, Mr., and Miss Maharashtra Glam. Contestants were groomed and choreographed by Miss Aayushi Bondnase, Imran Ansari, and Miss Rashi Pardakhe. Their hard work reflected in the seamless execution of fashion and talent segments.

Winners Announced

After intense competition, the following winners emerged victorious:

– Mr. Maharashtra Glam Season 4:

– Winner: Aryan Bagde

– 1st Runner-Up: Zubair Sheikh (Wardha)

– 2nd Runner-Up: Bhuvan Thakare (Bhandara)

– Miss Maharashtra Glam Season 4:

– Winners: Khushi Pandey and Nikita Chaudhary (Tumsar)

– 1st Runner-Up: Maahi Upadhyay (Nagpur)

– 2nd Runner-Up: Anjali Ingle (Akola)

– Teens Category:

– Winner: Aaradhya Ramteke

– 1st Runner-Up: Aiya Sheikh

– Kids Category:

– Winner: Maheera Manoj Advani

– 1st Runner-Up: Aarav Sawai

– 2nd Runner-Up: Parishrut Dharmijwar

Special Performances and Awards

The event was highlighted by a special dance performance by PP Rockers Dance Group, who performed on the iconic song *Lal Dupatte Wali* for Ritu Shivpuri. Additionally, the Dream Achievers Excellence Awards recognized 25 achievers from various industries, with awards distributed by celebrity guest Imran Khan.

Support and Sponsors

The event was supported by notable personalities, including Mrs. Naushin Khan, Azharuddin Quazi, and Anam Sheikh, along with social media influencers and industry leaders. Designers Dolly Neha Mittal and makeup partners Vandana Makeovers contributed to the success of the event by showcasing stunning outfits and looks.

Event Organization

– Directed By: Feroz Alam Sayyad

– Organized By: Global Event Management

– Hosted By: Miss Ishita and Zain Siddiqui

– Backstage Managed By: Mujtaba Jaffery, Imran Ansari, and others.

Conclusion

The Biz-Glam Excellence Awards and Maharashtra Glam Season 4 underscored Nagpur’s growing reputation as a center for fashion and creativity. The event successfully showcased talent, highlighted emerging trends, and brought together professionals from diverse fields. With seamless teamwork and innovative presentations, the event left an indelible mark on Nagpur’s cultural landscape.