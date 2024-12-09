Wankhede, Dongaonkar, P Vivek elected as VCA’s senior selectors

Advertisement













Nagpur: It was a no-contest right from the day the election for the posts of Vidarbha Cricket Association’s selectors was announced. And the results surprised none. Yogesh Ghare, who jumped into the fray for the post of one of the three selectors fell flat losing by a whopping margin on Sunday.

Sudhir Wankhede (610), Jayesh Dongaonkar (607) and P Vivek (606) sailed smoothly garnering votes in bulk against Ghare who managed just 10. Interestingly, the member who seconded Ghare’s candidature, did not even come to cast his vote at VCA Civil Lines Stadium, media reports said.

Out of the 1200 eligible members, 615 cast their votes. Elections of VCA were held after a gap of 13 years and the enthusiasm among the members was overwhelming. Responding to the call from none other than former ICC and BCCI Chairman and ex-VCA President Adv Shashank Manohar, who was present at the Civil Lines Stadium since morning, members reposed their faith on three selectors proposed by the ruling body.

Manohar stayed till around 4.30 pm at the venue making sure that his well-wishers cast their votes. Several members, who were out of station, came to Nagpur only to cast their votes while there were a few aged voters who made it a point to support their favourite candidate. For such voters,VCA prepared a ramp as well as wheel-chairs were made available to take them to the voting room.

“It was an unnecessary call by Ghare to challenge the powerful ruling body who had proposed the names of Vivek, Dongaonkar and Wankhede as selectors,” felt a few members present at the venue. “Isn’t it a waste of money for VCA. Agreed, that it is Ghare’s right to contest, but he should have thought twice before jumping into the fray. The votes he got prove my point,” said one of the office-bearers who did not wish to be named.

The members started gathering at the venue as early as 9.30 am, an hour before the scheduled time for casting their votes. Barring election for the post of senior selectors, the entire executive body was elected unopposed for a term of three years. Former Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra JS Saharia was the Election Officer.

VCA Executive Body

· President: Justice (Retd) Vinay M Deshpande (former judge of Bombay High Court)

· Vice-President: Dr Avinash Deshmukh

· Secretary : Sanjay Badkas

· Jt Secretary : Gautam Kale

· Treasurer: CA Arjun Phatak

· EC Member: Alhad Gokhale

· Senior Selection Committee: Sudhir Wankhede, Jayesh Dongaonkar, P Vivek

· Junior Selection Committee: Chandrashekhar Atram, Mangesh Samdurkar, Mukund Pande

· Women’s Selection Committee: Samiksha Shende, Priyanka Hadke, Rupali Naik